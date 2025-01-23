Quinyon Mitchell News: Logs full practice Thursday

Mitchell (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury during the Eagles' NFC divisional-round win over the Rams. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated report, but his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he should be good to go for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. The 2024 first-round pick finished his first NFL regular season with 46 tackles (37 solo) and 12 pass defenses across 16 games.