Quinyon Mitchell News: Stars during 2024 rookie campaign

Mitchell logged 46 tackles (37 solo) and 12 passes defended across 16 regular-season games in 2024. He tacked on 14 tackles (12 solo) and four passes defended, including two interceptions, across four playoff games.

Mitchell was an immediate impact player as a rookie, starting all 16 of his regular-season appearances opposite veteran Darius Slay. The first-round pick out of Toledo didn't record his first interception until the wild-card round win against Green Bay, and he got his second with a late interception during the NFC Championship game versus Washington. He ultimately finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind the Rams' Jared Verse. Mitchell and Slay should once again form one of the NFL's best starting cornerback duos in 2025.