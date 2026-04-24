R Mason Thomas headshot

R Mason Thomas News: Chosen by Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 4:50pm

The Chiefs selected Thomas in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

Thomas (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) is undersized in terms of both height and frame, but that didn't prevent him from tallying a combined 15.5 sacks across 23 appearances with Oklahoma over the last two seasons, earning first- and second-team All-SEC honors those years. George Karlaftis is established as a starter for Kansas City's pass rush, which veteran DT Chris Jones remains the anchor of, leaving Thomas in position to compete with 2025 third-rounder Ashton Gillotte and 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah (hamstring) for snaps.

R Mason Thomas
Kansas City Chiefs
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