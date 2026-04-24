R Mason Thomas News: Chosen by Chiefs
The Chiefs selected Thomas in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 40th overall.
Thomas (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) is undersized in terms of both height and frame, but that didn't prevent him from tallying a combined 15.5 sacks across 23 appearances with Oklahoma over the last two seasons, earning first- and second-team All-SEC honors those years. George Karlaftis is established as a starter for Kansas City's pass rush, which veteran DT Chris Jones remains the anchor of, leaving Thomas in position to compete with 2025 third-rounder Ashton Gillotte and 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah (hamstring) for snaps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring R Mason Thomas See More
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock2 days ago
-
General NFL Article
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-38 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 19 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades24 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring R Mason Thomas See More