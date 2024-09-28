Rachaad White Injury: Added to injury report with illness

White was added to the injury report for Sunday's game against the Eagles with an illness and is now questionable for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Buccaneers didn't elevate an additional running back from the practice squad, which would be consequential considering rookie running back Bucky Irving is also questionable with a hamstring injury. Expect more information regarding both backs' status to come well before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.