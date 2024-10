Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that White (foot) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

White was a limited participant Wednesday and didn't practice Thursday. An absence this Sunday likely would lead to Bucky Irving handling his biggest role yet, after the two running backs split work pretty evenly the past three weeks. Tampa Bay and New Orleans are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.