Rachaad White Injury: Missing practice with undisclosed injury

White isn't practicing Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn could provide more specifics after practice, but White's absence looks to be more than a simple veteran's rest day. After inking a one-year deal with Washington in the offseason, White is expected to work as the top change-of-pace option behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who will likely lead the ground attack.