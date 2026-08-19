Rachaad White Injury: Nursing hamstring injury
White has missed the last few days of practice with a hamstring injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
White's issue was previously unknown, but Garafolo adds the hamstring injury isn't considered serious or a long-term problem. The veteran running back is expected to fill the pass-down role in Washington's backfield alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who is the favorite to handle early-down carries.
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