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Rachaad White Injury: Nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 6:35pm

White has missed the last few days of practice with a hamstring injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

White's issue was previously unknown, but Garafolo adds the hamstring injury isn't considered serious or a long-term problem. The veteran running back is expected to fill the pass-down role in Washington's backfield alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who is the favorite to handle early-down carries.

Rachaad White
Washington Commanders
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