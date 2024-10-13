Fantasy Football
Rachaad White headshot

Rachaad White Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

White (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Following up a limited practice Wednesday with no activity the next two days typically isn't a great sign for upcoming availability, and White's designation of doubtful for Week 6 indicated as much as he tends to a foot injury. Now that he's officially out for Sunday's game, he'll hand off the Buccaneers backfield to rookie fourth-round pick Bucky Irving for at least one contest. White's next chance for game action arrives Monday, Oct. 21 against the Ravens.

Rachaad White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
