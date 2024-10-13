Rachaad White Injury: Sitting out Sunday

White (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Following up a limited practice Wednesday with no activity the next two days typically isn't a great sign for upcoming availability, and White's designation of doubtful for Week 6 indicated as much as he tends to a foot injury. Now that he's officially out for Sunday's game, he'll hand off the Buccaneers backfield to rookie fourth-round pick Bucky Irving for at least one contest. White's next chance for game action arrives Monday, Oct. 21 against the Ravens.