Rachaad White headshot

Rachaad White Injury: Won't play in Saturday's preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

White (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

While White, who was hurt during the Commanders' recent joint practice versus Miami, won't suit up this weekend, he was spotted on the field during the early portion of Thursday's session, which will be a lighter practice, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. White's next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 28, in the team's exhibition finale against the Ravens.

Rachaad White
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rachaad White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rachaad White See More
2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
3 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
4 days ago