Rachaad White Injury: Won't play in Saturday's preseason game

White (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

While White, who was hurt during the Commanders' recent joint practice versus Miami, won't suit up this weekend, he was spotted on the field during the early portion of Thursday's session, which will be a lighter practice, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. White's next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 28, in the team's exhibition finale against the Ravens.