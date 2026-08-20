Rachaad White Injury: Working off to side at practice Thursday
White (hamstring) was in uniform for Thursday's practice and was seen working out off to the side catching passes from a JUGS machine, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Though White has been ruled out for the Commanders' second preseason game Saturday versus the Lions, he appears to be progressing in his recovery from the hamstring injury, which kept him off the field entirely a day earlier. So long as White is able to return to team drills before the end of the preseason or during Week 1 prep, he should be ready to handle a change-of-pace role out of the Washington backfield in the Sept. 13 season opener in Philadelphia.
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