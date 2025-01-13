Rachaad White News: Finishes season on downturn

White, who rushed once for one yard and secured both targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 wild-card loss to the Commanders on Sunday night, finished the 2024 regular season with 144 carries for 613 yards and three touchdowns and a 51-393-6 receiving line on 57 targets across 16 games. He also committed three fumbles, losing them all.

White went into his third season set to still operate as the lead back while rookie Bucky Irving was eased into the NFL ranks as a complementary option. However, there was eventually a changing of the guard in the backfield once it became clear Irving was the more explosive player and capable of handling a true No. 1 back workload, and White ultimately finished the regular season with zero touches for only the second time in his career during the Week 18 win over the Saints. The 2022 third-round pick is set to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and considering what Irving put on film once given control of the ground attack, White may not receive a contract extension offer this offseason.