Rachaad White News: Impressive after Irving exit

White rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown and secured two of three targets for 19 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

White's backfield mate Bucky Irving exited the game for good in the first half with a back injury, and White was able to take advantage with a season-high rushing yardage total. The game marked the third-year pro's second straight efficient effort, as he'd also recorded 76 yards on 11 carries, albeit with the help of a big run in overtime, in a Week 13 win over the Panthers. White added his third rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter, a score preceded by a five-yard TD grab in the opening period. White's fantasy prospects are on an upswing irrespective of Irving's status going into a Week 15 road matchup against the Chargers.