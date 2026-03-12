Rachaad White headshot

Rachaad White News: Links up with Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

White agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Washington on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

White is moving on from Tampa Bay after four seasons and now joins Jacory Croskey-Merritt atop Washington's wide open backfield. A versatile pass-catching specialist also capable of contributing between the tackles, White's style of play makes it easy to project him as a productive complement alongside Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 seventh-round pick who compiled 805 rushing yards and eight scores across 175 carries (4.6 YPC) and 17 regular-season appearances as a rookie. The Commanders will remain a candidate to add to the backfield in free agency and/or April's draft, but White has found a landing spot that could provide a boost for his fantasy prospects, especially in PPR formats, for the 2026 season.

Rachaad White
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rachaad White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rachaad White See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
6 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball
Author Image
John McKechnie
13 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
16 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
24 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
31 days ago