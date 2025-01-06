Rachaad White News: No touches in Week 18 win

White went without a carry or target across 18 snaps in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

White surprisingly was a complete non-factor on offense, going without a single touch from scrimmage for only the second time in his career. The first instance came way back in Week 3 of the 2022 season, and that was only over five snaps in White's third professional game. Despite the fact Bucky Irving has clearly taken over the lead-back role, even No. 3 back Sean Tucker recorded two rush attempts in his five snaps Sunday. Nevertheless, given White's experience and pass-protection contributions, he figures to have his fair share of opportunity in Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Commanders.