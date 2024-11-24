Rachaad White News: Scores rushing TD in win

White rushed 12 times for 37 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

White had trouble with his efficiency on the ground, as he logged a full 50 yards fewer than backfield mate Bucky Irving on the same number of carries. However, White was able to make up for it with his second rushing touchdown of the season, a one-yard run late in the third quarter. His catch total did tie a season low, however, and the more explosive Irving appears to be making a strong case to potentially earn even more work, leaving White's fantasy outlook for a very favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 13 at least somewhat murky.