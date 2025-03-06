Raekwon Davis Injury: Released by Indy

Davis was released by the Colts on Thursday.

The defensive tackle was let go with a non-football illness designation, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Davis played in all 17 games but didn't start a single one for the Colts in 2024, recording 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup. Davis initially signed a two-year, $14-million contract with Indianapolis last offseason, but this move will save the team about $6.4 million in cap space, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.