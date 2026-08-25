Raheem Blackshear headshot

Raheem Blackshear Injury: Bound for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Lions released Blackshear (undisclosed) from their injured reserve list with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Detroit placed Blackshear on its injured reserve list Monday, and the club is now cutting ties with him altogether just one day later. Once he's deemed healthy enough for football activities again, he'll be eligible to suit up for any team willing to sign him.

Raheem Blackshear
 Free Agent
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