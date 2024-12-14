Raheem Blackshear Injury: Downgraded to out

Blackshear (chest) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The absence of Blackshear considerably limits the backfield options for the Panthers, as Jonathon Brooks (knee) and Miles Sanders (ankle) are also on injured reserve. Mike Boone, who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, is expected to serve as the backup to Chuba Hubbard, although Velus Jones could also compete for touches.