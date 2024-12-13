Raheem Blackshear Injury: Limited again Friday

Blackshear (chest) remained limited in Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Jonathon Brooks (knee) and Miles Sanders (ankle) both on injured reserve, Blackshear is suddenly Carolina's RB2 behind Chuba Hubbard. Behind him on the depth chart is WR-turned-RB Velus Jones, so Blackshear's availability is important. Back-to-back limited practices after a Wednesday DNP would suggest Blackshear has a decent chance to play Sunday against Dallas.