Raheem Blackshear Injury: Undergoes further tests at hospital

Head coach Dave Canales relayed after Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles that Blackshear was taken to a local Philadelphia hospital due to a chest injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Blackshear suffered a chest injury in the first half of Sunday's game and was ruled out after being taken to the locker room. He underwent additional testing at the hospital, but the good news for him is that he has been discharged and will travel with the team back to Carolina, per Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site. Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks was carted off the field due to knee injury, so if Blackshear is able to suit up against the Cowboys in Week 15, he would operate as the Panthers' No. 2 running back behind Chuba Hubbard. If both Brooks and Blackshear were to miss time, the Panthers could look to sign or elevate Mike Boone or Emani Bailey from the practice squad to the active roster.