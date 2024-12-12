Fantasy Football
Raheem Blackshear Injury: Upgrades to limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Blackshear (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Blackshear was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so it's encouraging to see his activity level increase. With Jonathon Brooks (knee - ACL) done for the year, Blackshear could see increased depth opportunities behind starter Chuba Hubbard if he's able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Raheem Blackshear
Carolina Panthers
