Raheem Blackshear Injury: Upgrades to limited practice
Blackshear (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Blackshear was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so it's encouraging to see his activity level increase. With Jonathon Brooks (knee - ACL) done for the year, Blackshear could see increased depth opportunities behind starter Chuba Hubbard if he's able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
