Raheem Blackshear headshot

Raheem Blackshear News: Full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 1:49pm

Blackshear (chest) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Blackshear missed Carolina's Week 15 loss to the Cowboys after sustaining a chest injury the game prior; however, Wednesday's full practice session suggests he's already moved past the issue. The Virginia Tech product will likely have a larger offensive role for the remainder of the season, serving as the Panthers' No. 2 running back with Jonathon Brooks (knee) and Miles Sanders (ankle) both on injured reserve.

Raheem Blackshear
Carolina Panthers
