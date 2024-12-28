Raheem Blackshear News: On track for added work

With Chuba Hubbard (calf/knee) slated to be placed on IR, Blackshear is in line to see added work during the Panthers' final two regular season games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Aside from Hubbard, Blackshear is currently the only other running back on the Panthers' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but Mike Boone and Emani Bailey are on the team's practice squad, with Schefter noting Saturday that Blackshear and Boone (pending his elevation) are likely to share backfield work in Week 17.