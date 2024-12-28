Raheem Layne Injury: Lands on IR due to knee injury

The Giants placed Layne (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Layne suffered a knee injury during the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Falcons. The injury prevented him from practicing all week, and it is severe enough for him to be placed on IR, which will end his 2024 campaign. Layne played for the Giants in Week 15 and 16 and accumulated three solo tackles over that span.