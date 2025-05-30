Raheem Layne News: Active at OTAs

Layne (knee) has been participating in the Giants' OTAs, John Schmeelk of the team's official site reports.

Layne hurt his knee in Week 16 of last season and finished the campaign on IR. However, Schmeelk reports that the 25-year-old safety "made a couple good plays" during practice Friday, so it appears Layne is back to full health. He'll have a chance to compete for a depth role in the defensive backfield during training camp.