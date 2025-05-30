Fantasy Football
Raheem Layne headshot

Raheem Layne News: Active at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Layne (knee) has been participating in the Giants' OTAs, John Schmeelk of the team's official site reports.

Layne hurt his knee in Week 16 of last season and finished the campaign on IR. However, Schmeelk reports that the 25-year-old safety "made a couple good plays" during practice Friday, so it appears Layne is back to full health. He'll have a chance to compete for a depth role in the defensive backfield during training camp.

Raheem Layne
New York Giants
More Stats & News
