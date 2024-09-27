Raheem Mostert Injury: Another limited practice

Mostert (chest) was a limited practice participant Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

For a second consecutive week, Mostert is operating with a cap on his practice reps due to the chest injury that has plagued him since a Week 1 win against the Jaguars. Per Furones, Mostert expressed optimism Friday about returning to action Week 4, but the main hindrance for him at the moment is pain tolerance. Considering the Dolphins don't play until 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, there won't be many backfield options to pivot to if he eventually goes down as inactive. On the other hand, if Mostert is available, he likely will wear some extra padding to help avoid any sort of aggravation of the issue. Whenever he's back, though, there's a good chance he'd play second fiddle to fellow Miami RB De'Von Achane.