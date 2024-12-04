Raheem Mostert Injury: Limited on Wednesday

Mostert (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert injured his hip Nov. 17 against the Raiders but was able to return to the game. His practice reps weren't affected by the injury in recent weeks, but perhaps this is more of a maintenance day for the veteran running back. Mostert led the Dolphins in rushing last Thursday night against the Packers, mustering up 19 yards on five carries.