Raheem Mostert Injury: Trending toward not playing Week 14

Mostert, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets due to a hip injury, isn't likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mostert was able to practice all week, but only in a limited fashion. He was given a tag of questionable heading into the weekend, and it appears he is in line to miss his first contest since Week 4. If that's the case, Jaylen Wright would likely work as the top backup to De'Von Achane in the Dolphins' backfield.