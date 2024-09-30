Raheem Mostert Injury: Won't play Monday

Mostert (chest) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Titans.

After logging three straight limited practices, Mostert -- who last played Week 1 -- was listed as questionable ahead of the contest, but he'll remain out Monday and target a potential return to action Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Patriots. In Mostert's continued absence, De'Von Achane is in line to lead Miami's Week 4 backfield, with Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright also available to mix in.