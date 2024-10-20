Raheem Mostert News: Churns out 50 yards Sunday

Mostert carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts.

De'Von Achane led the Miami backfield with 15 totes for 77 yards, but Mostert found some success as well, even with the Colts' defense having little to worry about through the air. The Dolphins could lean even more heavily on their backfield in Week 8 against the Cardinals -- Tyler Huntley (shoulder) left Sunday's game in the third quarter, joining Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Skylar Thompson (ribs) on the sidelines, and if none of those QBs are ready to go next week, 30-year-old career backup Tim Boyle would get the start.