Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert News: Cleared to play Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Mostert (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans and is expected to play, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

After limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Mostert got in a full session Friday and is ready to return following a one-game absence. It's been a challenging 2024 for the 32-year-old running back, compiling a 65-236-2 rushing line, averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. He'll help spell De'Von Achane versus Houston.

Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins
