Raheem Mostert News: Expected to be released by Miami

The Dolphins informed Mostert that he will be released this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move isn't yet official, but the Dolphins have informed Mostert's agent, Brett Tessler, of the impending move. It's a no-brainer for Miami and will clear more than $2.97 million against the salary cap. Mostert is coming off an extremely down year, rushing just 85 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games just one season after leading the NFL with 18 rushing scores. De'Von Achane took over clear RB1 duties for the Dolphins, and even Jaylen Wright was playing ahead of Mostert for much of the year. Mostert turns 33 years old in April and may be running out of gas at this stage of his career.