Raheem Mostert News: Impressive numbers in return

Mostert rushed 19 times for 80 yards and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Mostert, making his return from a three-game absence due to a chest injury, wasn't expected to walk back into a full workload, but De'Von Achane's first-half exit due to a concussion scuttled those plans. The veteran responded in impressive fashion, consistently grinding out solid gains while splitting work with rookie Jaylen Wright, who stood out with a 13-86 line on the ground. Achane should have plenty of time to clear concussion protocol during the Week 6 bye, but Mostert should have a complementary role at minimum in a Week 7 road battle against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20.