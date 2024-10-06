Fantasy Football
Raheem Mostert headshot

Raheem Mostert News: Impressive numbers in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Mostert rushed 19 times for 80 yards and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Mostert, making his return from a three-game absence due to a chest injury, wasn't expected to walk back into a full workload, but De'Von Achane's first-half exit due to a concussion scuttled those plans. The veteran responded in impressive fashion, consistently grinding out solid gains while splitting work with rookie Jaylen Wright, who stood out with a 13-86 line on the ground. Achane should have plenty of time to clear concussion protocol during the Week 6 bye, but Mostert should have a complementary role at minimum in a Week 7 road battle against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins
