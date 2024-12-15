Raheem Mostert News: Musters 21 total yards in return

Mostert rushed six times for eight yards and brought in all three targets for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Mostert made his return from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, but he finished with his third single-digit rushing yardage total in the last four games. Mostert's reception total was a new season high, but it's clear he's a distant second fiddle to De'Von Achane in Miami's unproductive ground attack barring an injury to the latter.