Raheem Mostert headshot

Raheem Mostert News: Musters 21 total yards in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Mostert rushed six times for eight yards and brought in all three targets for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Mostert made his return from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, but he finished with his third single-digit rushing yardage total in the last four games. Mostert's reception total was a new season high, but it's clear he's a distant second fiddle to De'Von Achane in Miami's unproductive ground attack barring an injury to the latter.

Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins
