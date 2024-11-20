Raheem Mostert News: Non-factor against Las Vegas

Mostert carried the ball three times for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 34-19 win over the Raiders.

Mostert was forced out of the game Sunday with a hip injury, but was able to make an eventual return. The veteran's 14 percent snap share and minus-2 rushing yards were both season lows for the running back. After a stellar 2023 campaign, Mostert's 2024 season has been a major disappointment along with the entire Miami offense. With De'Von Achane emerging as the clear lead back and Jaylen Wright showing proving to be solid young player, it's evident that the 32-year-old Mostert's best days are behind him. Nonetheless, tenth-year running back will look to get more involved in a Week 12 matchup with the Patriots.