Raheem Mostert News: Outplayed by Achane in Week 9

Mostert rushed 10 times for 56 yards, caught both of his targets for 32 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.

Mostert touched the ball on Miami's first three plays of the second half, and while he compiled 30 scrimmage yards during that stretch, it ended on a sour note when he lost a fumble. He finished with 12 touches compared to 20 for De'Von Achane, who compiled 121 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Mostert had a two-touchdown performance of his own in Week 8 against Arizona, but Achane has the higher floor in Miami's productive backfield heading into Week 10 against the Rams.