Raheem Mostert News: Outplayed by Achane in Week 9
Mostert rushed 10 times for 56 yards, caught both of his targets for 32 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
Mostert touched the ball on Miami's first three plays of the second half, and while he compiled 30 scrimmage yards during that stretch, it ended on a sour note when he lost a fumble. He finished with 12 touches compared to 20 for De'Von Achane, who compiled 121 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Mostert had a two-touchdown performance of his own in Week 8 against Arizona, but Achane has the higher floor in Miami's productive backfield heading into Week 10 against the Rams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now