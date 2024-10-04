Raheem Mostert News: Set to return Sunday

Mostert (chest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert hasn't played since Week 1 due to a chest injury, which has sidelined him the last three contests. He was able to return to practice as of Sept. 18, but he also was listed as limited on every Dolphins injury report in the meantime until Friday, when he finally logged a full practice. Coach Mike McDaniel told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald on Friday that the team is "going to modify how much he plays in general" if he's able to suit up Sunday. As a result, Mostert likely will be operating with a cap on his reps this weekend and perhaps until McDaniel feels he can handle a normal workload. Expect Mostert to play second fiddle to De'Vone Achane out of Miami's backfield for the time being.