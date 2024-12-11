Rakeem Nunez-Roches Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Nunez-Roches' absence from Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise, as the veteran defensive lineman missed the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Saints due to neck and shoulder injuries. The 31-year-old likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 15, when the Giants host the Ravens.
