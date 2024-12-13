Fantasy Football
Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nunez-Roches will miss his second consecutive game, the first two absences he's logged through the 2024 regular season. With the veteran defensive end unavailable, New York will have to rely on Casey Rogers and Elijah Garcia to handle increased defensive roles versus Baltimore.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches
New York Giants
More Stats & News
