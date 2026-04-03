Rakeem Nunez-Roches News: Back with Bucs

Tampa Bay signed Nunez-Roches (ankle) to a one-year contract Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nunez-Roches previously played for the Buccaneers from 2018 to 2022 before signing a three-year contract with the Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign. The veteran defensive lineman ended last year on IR due to an ankle issue and played in just nine games overall -- his fewest since 2018 -- but is presumably past the injury. Nunez-Roches could compete for a starting role next season following the departure of Logan Hall and with Greg Gaines, who is a free agent, uncertain to return.