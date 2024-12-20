Rakeem Nunez-Roches News: Cleared to face Atlanta

Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons and is expected to play, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The veteran defensive lineman got in a round of limited practices this week and will be back in the lineup after missing the previous two contests. He started the previous 12 games and has logged 45 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five QB hits and two batted passes this season.