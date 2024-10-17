Rakim Jarrett Injury: Designated for return to practice

The Buccaneers announced Thursday that Jarrett (knee) has had his 21-day practice window opened, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Jarrett underwent knee surgery during the offseason, but that he was operating at full speed in his return to practice Thursday, per Smith. The depth wideout can be added to the 53-man roster at any point in the next three weeks, so he could be a candidate to retake the field as soon as Monday's game against the Ravens.