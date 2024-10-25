Rakim Jarrett Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Jarrett (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Jarrett logged three consecutive practice sessions and was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 17, so it appears he's nearing a return to the field. The Maryland product must still be activated to Tampa Bay's active roster in order to suit up in Week 8. If he isn't activated by Saturday, expect Ryan Miller to see increased work in the Buccaneers' wide receiver corps.