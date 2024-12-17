Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rakim Jarrett headshot

Rakim Jarrett News: Blanked in Week 15 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Jarrett did not draw a target over seven snaps in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

After logging between one and four targets in four straight games between Weeks 8 and 12, Jarrett hasn't had a pass thrown his way in three consecutive contests. Additionally, unlike the first two instances in which he was blanked on offense, Jarrett didn't see any returner work either Sunday, making it a washout of a day from a fantasy perspective. Jarrett's exact positioning on the depth chart is hard to determine on a game-by-game basis, but it is accurate to say he's no better than a co-No. 4 receiver alongside Trey Palmer at the moment.

Rakim Jarrett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now