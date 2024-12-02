Rakim Jarrett News: Limited to kick returns Sunday

Jarrett did not draw a target but returned two kickoffs for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Jarrett did log 11 snaps on offense, but he saw his four-game streak of at least one catch snapped. The speedy second-year wideout saw his first touches on special teams this season, however, which could portend a new role for Jarrett as a means of getting the ball in his hands.