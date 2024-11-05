Rakim Jarrett News: One catch in OT loss

Jarrett secured his only target for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

A week after making his season debut, Jarrett saw a notable boost to 46 snaps (84 percent) to lead all of the Buccaneers' short-handed receiving corps. However, the second-year wideout saw a drop in production after generating a 3-58 line on just 20 plays from scrimmage in Week 8, despite the ongoing absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR, ankle), as well as that of Jalen McMillan (hamstring). Despite the disappointing numbers, Jarrett should have a solid amount of opportunity again in a Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers.