Rakim Jarrett News: Solid showing on three catches

Jarrett brought in all three targets for 58 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Jarrett was making his season debut after overcoming a preseason knee injury, and he finished with the Buccaneers' second-highest yardage total despite playing just 20 snaps (27 percent). The Maryland product could continue carving out a steady role over the next two games considering Mike Evans (hamstring) isn't expected back until after the Week 11 bye, and at least Sunday, Jarrett was more productive than all of Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller, the receivers in front of him on the depth chart.