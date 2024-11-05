Ralen Goforth Injury: Parts ways with Green Bay

The Packers released Goforth (ankle) from IR with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Goforth had been waived with an injury designation in late August, and he reverted to IR after clearing waivers. By reaching an injury settlement with Green Bay, the linebacker could sign with another NFL team and play this season. Goforth originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May.