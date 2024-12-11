Ralen Goforth News: Hosted for tryout
The Giants hosted Goforth (ankle) for a workout on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Goforth, an undrafted free agent spent the offseason in Green Bay but was hurt during the preseason. He secured an injury settlement prior to Week 1 and now appears fully healthy. The linebacker is now competing to earn an opportunity on a practice squad around the league.
Ralen Goforth
Free Agent
