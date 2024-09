Keyton was waived by the Raiders on Saturday.

Keyton managed to catch on with the Raiders' 53-man roster at the end of training camp after signing as an undrafted free agent in April. However, the 24-year-old wideout has been a healthy scratch in each of the first three games of the regular season, and he'll now be on the lookout for a team in need of a pass catcher should he clear waivers.